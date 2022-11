Not Available

American George (Kelly Nyks) and Iraqi Nadia (Tala Ashrafi) fall in love in Paris, but as the Iraq War threatens to erupt, the two are separated. When Nadia doesn't show up for a planned meeting at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, George is left waiting. Soon, Judy (Li Ching Song), a spirited Chinese national, begins helping George search for Nadia in this lush, sweeping drama based on actual events.