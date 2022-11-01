Waiting in the Dark

Not Available

Michiru has lost her eyesight, and to make matters worse, her father dies shortly afterwards. She is now all alone and spends most of her day isolated in her home. Akihiro is a Chinese-Japanese immigrant, that has had to deal with racism all throughout his life. He is now tormented at work by one of his older co-workers named Toshio. One day at a train station in front of Michiru's house, Toshio is thrown into the path of an oncoming train. The only person seen at the train stop was Akihiro. Akihiro frantically flees from the scene and manages to enter Michiru's house without her knowledge. After a few days, Michiru starts to sense the presence of another person in her home.