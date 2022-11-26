Waiting: The Van Duren Story

Not Available

Born out of the ashes of Big Star, arguably the greatest cult band of all time, Memphis local Van Duren joined forces with ex-members Chris Bell & Jody Stephens to form a band and become regulars on the 70s Memphis bar circuit. In little time they got the attention of Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham, who then started managing Van Duren. Van was tipped to be the next Paul McCartney but instead faded into obscurity. Forty years later, two friends from Australia (a band manager and musician) chance upon the mysterious musician’s lost album. They fall hopelessly in love with the music and set out to discover why Van Duren isn’t a household name.