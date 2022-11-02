1961

Waiting Women

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 10th, 1961

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

Rakel, Marta, Karin and Annette are married to four brothers. While waiting in a summer cottage for their husbands to come home, they tell each other stories about their marriages. Rakel tells about the time she had an affair and confronted her husband with it. Marta's story is about how she at first refused to marry and had her child by herself. Karin tells about what happened when one time she and her husband got stuck in an elevator together. While the women tell their stories, Marta's younger sister Maj is planning to elope.

Cast

Eva DahlbeckKarin
Maj-Britt NilssonMarta Berg
Birger MalmstenMartin Lobelius, artist
Gunnar BjörnstrandFredrik Lobelius
Karl-Arne HolmstenEugen Lobelius
Aino TaubeAnnette

