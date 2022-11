Not Available

Malhar (Nana Patekar), who is born to a poor typist clerk, is a versatile character who wins trophies in dramas but is never appreciated by his father. While writing and directing dramas in his college he meets Apoorva (Madhuri Dixit), a very rich girl, and falls madly in love with her. When she wins the Best Actress Award, she calls upon Malhar on stage and gives all the credit to him. Malhar misunderstands this gestures as Apoorva's love for him.