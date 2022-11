Not Available

An unreleased concert film, shot at the Generation Club on 8th St. in NYC on April 7, 1968. Big Brother & The Holding Co. "Summertime" Joni Mitchell "Sisotowbell Lane" Buddy Guy "Stormy Monday" with great shots of Jimi in the first row Jimi Hendrix with Hugh McCracken B.B. King with Paul Butterfield and Elvin Bishop Richie Havens "All Along The Watchtower/Sing This All Together"