Wake Up India

Not Available

A girl ( Sai Tamhankar) stages protest against the system, when cops refuse to lodge a complaint against the 75-year-old Chief Minister, who allegedly raped her. The accused minister neither denies, nor reacts to the allegations, while the girl and her lawyer ( Chirag Patil) stick to their statement. The scandal sends the media and various political parties into frenzy. Supriya (Elisha Kriis) a fearless reporter steps in to showcase the truth behind the mystery. Mahila mandals and opposition party members add fuel to the fire, while the ruling party members curse the CM, fearing they might lose power due to the controversy. But is the girl speaking the truth?