At the turn of the century, Maruja Isable Sevilla y Mira poisons herself when forced to marry a man she does not love. Several decades later, she is reincarnated as a young producer-actress, Nina Concepcion. Nina is hell-bent on filming the legend involving the couple of ill-starred lovers. However, wandering ghosts and possessions by entities in a haunted ancestral home keep Nina's cast busy. Events come to a height when the past collides with the present.