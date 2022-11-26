Not Available

Wake Up Screaming

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Wake Up Screaming is a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes look at the Vans Warped Tour through the eyes of Texas-farm-boy-turned-punk-rock-road-warrior Jason Bayless. Bayless, along with extreme documentary filmmakers David Bergthold of Blockhead Skateboards and pro skateboarder Laban Pheidias, was granted exclusive access to all aspects of the tour. Follow peta2's Jason and crew as they spend nine weeks traveling through 48 cities, rubbing elbows with the hottest bands of today and hundreds of punk rock all-stars.

    Cast

    Images