Wake Up Screaming is a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes look at the Vans Warped Tour through the eyes of Texas-farm-boy-turned-punk-rock-road-warrior Jason Bayless. Bayless, along with extreme documentary filmmakers David Bergthold of Blockhead Skateboards and pro skateboarder Laban Pheidias, was granted exclusive access to all aspects of the tour. Follow peta2's Jason and crew as they spend nine weeks traveling through 48 cities, rubbing elbows with the hottest bands of today and hundreds of punk rock all-stars.