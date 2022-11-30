Wake up!! Tamala

Not Available

In 2050, the world's climate has changed for the worse. One rainy day, Tamala saves a honeybee named Kuronosuke from drowning in a gutter. As the last bee of the cat world, he invites Tamala on a magical journey back in time—back to our near future. With Tamala's era quickly approaching, civilization has begun to waste and destroy the nature that lie around them. Roving around a land where all other animals are extinct, she finally begins to starve.. Until Kuronosuke offers himself as food.