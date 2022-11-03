Wake Up the Gypsy in Me

Not Available

A camp of Russian gypsies, dancing and playing music. After an opening dance, a quartet of beer-drinkers gargles the Volga Boatman song, then another group hauling on a rope sings it (we finally see that the other end of the rope is anchored by a very small dog). A trench-coated bomber sneaks into the palace, where we see Rice-Puddin', the mad monk, cheating at a jigsaw puzzle. He spies the activity in the gypsy camp and orders a henchman to fetch the gypsy girl. The villagers revolt as a result, sending The Mad Monk scrambling on his horse; they stuff a bomb into his pants just as he turns his horse into a helicopter, and it explodes.