Not Available

Vasilis is a poor conservative man who works in a company and tends to buy the lottery very often - but with no luck. His life will turn upside down when his younger sister turns out to be an anarchist and gets involved with a leftist rebellious man he already knows and hates. Eventually, in an ironic twist of faith, the two of them will earn millions and gain the exact lifestyle they used to fight against and Vasilis will lose his mind.