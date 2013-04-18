2013

Ben is about to turn 30 and on his way to what everyone else tells him is a great life. He’s been with his girlfriend Amy for 6 years and is about to propose, and looks to be in line to take over her father’s practice. But a chance meeting with a mysterious and beautiful woman named Nadia changes everything, as Ben and Nadia begin to connect when they fall asleep, going on journeys through their memories together. As they begin to realize they’ve been meeting in their dreams since they were children, Ben must choose between the perfect life on paper, or the girl of his dreams.