Waking Dreams

Is the office temp psychic or crazy? A corporate executive is shaken out of his humdrum existence and forced to ponder his fate when an enigmatic temp enters his life. She requests a private meeting in his office and announces a recurring premonition that his upcoming tropical vacation will end in bloody carnage. A playful relationship develops between them as he gently but firmly resists her persistent efforts to persuade him to cancel his trip. But will his refusal to heed her urgent advice drive her over the edge?