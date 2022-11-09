Waking the Baby Mammoth

Not Available

A unique story on the discovery of a 40-thousand-year-old, perfectly preserved baby woolly mammoth. Cutting edge science and Arctic adventure come alive in this story of a unique discovery: a perfectly preserved baby woolly mammoth that suddenly appears on a Siberian riverbank, triggering an extraordinary investigation into her life and death at the end of the Ice Age. Solving the mystery of her origins unites men whose lives are worlds apart except for their link to the woolly mammoth.