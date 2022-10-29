Not Available

In the fall of 2014, Sam Harris staged a series of live events—in Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco—to coincide with the publication of his book, Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion. In these talks, Harris discussed a range of experiences that have traditionally been considered “spiritual”—in particular the phenomenon of self-transcendence. Although such experiences tell us nothing about the origins of the cosmos, they confirm some well-established truths about the human mind: Our conventional sense of self is an illusion; positive emotions, such as compassion and serenity, are teachable skills; and the way we think can profoundly influence our lives and the lives of others.