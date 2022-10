Not Available

In this 1999 concert, renowned tenor Ben Heppner joins conductor James Levine and the Berlin Philharmonic at the glorious open-air Waldbühne amphitheater for an evening of music by Richard Strauss and Richard Wagner. The program includes Strauss's waltzes from "Der Rosenkavalier" and op. 20 from "Don Juan," as well as Wagner's prelude from "Tristan und Isolde" and the electrifying "Ride of the Valkyries" from "Die Walküre."