Seiji Ozawa conducts the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra in this 1993 performance at Berlin's Waldbuhne, an amphitheater tucked into a natural valley and modeled on a similar structure in the ancient Greek city of Epidaurus. From this lovely vantage point, viewers are treated to an evening of Russian favorites, including Igor Stravinsky's "Firebird," Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" suite, Aram Khachaturian's "Sabre Dance" and more.