Waldbühne 2017 | Legends of the Rhine

For their annual season end concert, the Berliner Philharmoniker take the audience on a dreamy, magically journey through the river Rhine with Schumann’s beloved 3rd Symphony Rhenish. Pieces from Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen under the baton of dynamic conductor Gustavo Dudamel complete this evening. Repertoire Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major Richard Wagner: Einzug der Götter in Walhall (from Das Rheingold), Siegfrieds Rheinfahrt (from Götterdämmerung), Funeral March (from Götterdämmerung), Waldweben (from Siegfried), Walkürenritt (from Die Walküre), Isoldes Liebestod (from Tristan und Isolde), Prelude 3. Act (from Lohengrin) Berliner Philharmoniker Gustavo Dudamel