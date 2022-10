Not Available

Berlin's delightful open-air venue the Waldbuhne amphitheater provides a stunning setting for this 1992 concert featuring the Berlin Philharmonic under the direction of Georges Prêtre in a program that celebrates French composers. Highlights include Leon Fleisher's interpretation of Maurice Ravel's "Concerto for the Left Hand," George Bizet's "Carmen Suite" and Hector Berlioz's "Roman Carnival Overture."