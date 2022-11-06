1940

Waldo's Last Stand

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 1940

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The gang offers to help their pal Waldo attract customers to his lemonade stand. Redecorating their clubhouse as a lavish nightclub, the kids stage an elaborate floor show, with Darla Hood as the star vocalist. Unfortunately, their efforts attract only one patron -- a surly, stone-faced little kid with a Popeye-the-Sailor voice (Billy "Froggy" Laughlin, making one of his first Our Gang appearances).

Cast

Darla HoodDarla
George McFarlandSpanky
Carl SwitzerAlfalfa
Leonard 'Percy' LandyLeonard
Darwood KayeWaldo
Billy LaughlinFroggy

