Waldo's Last Stand

The gang offers to help their pal Waldo attract customers to his lemonade stand. Redecorating their clubhouse as a lavish nightclub, the kids stage an elaborate floor show, with Darla Hood as the star vocalist. Unfortunately, their efforts attract only one patron -- a surly, stone-faced little kid with a Popeye-the-Sailor voice (Billy "Froggy" Laughlin, making one of his first Our Gang appearances).
|Darla Hood
|Darla
|George McFarland
|Spanky
|Carl Switzer
|Alfalfa
|Leonard 'Percy' Landy
|Leonard
|Darwood Kaye
|Waldo
|Billy Laughlin
|Froggy
