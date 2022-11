Not Available

Innovative vocal group Walela brings their trademark blend of American Indian and inspirational gospel music to the stage in this concert film, performing songs such as "The Gathering of Eagles" and "God Save Us from Ourselves." Drawing on their own blended Cherokee and European heritage, Grammy winner Rita Coolidge, Priscilla Coolidge and Laura Satterfield also sing "Cherokee River," "Muddy Road," "Wounded Knee" and "Wash Your Spirit Clean."