Grocer De Feyter is put out of business by competition from a supermarket run by the Moroccan Saïd. To keep afloat, he does the dirty work for a right-wing politician. This man is in cahoots with a project developer who wants to build a furniture superstore in the slum area. With the aid of criminals, they manage to bring racial tension in the area to boiling point. Against this background, affection blossoms between the daughter of the grocer and the son of Saïd, a real Romeo and Juliet. Then a group of skinheads decides to put an end to the fragile romance with violence.