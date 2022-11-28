Not Available

Walk at Home: 5 Really Big Miles

    YOU CAN WALK ANYWHERE from one to five miles and firm up your midsection with fitness expert Leslie Sansone’s WALK SLIM 5 REALLY BIG MILES Workout. “The small area in front of your television or computer, and a pair of comfortable walking shoes, is all you will need to start walking one to five miles at home. There is no fancy equipment or complicated steps, just pop in a workout video and follow me for a slimmer, trimmer body” says Sansone, who leads you on total-body conditioning walks, but also uses specific cueing that zeroes in on your middle muscles during and after each walking routine. Safe for all ages and fitness levels, her at-home workouts are world famous. So, lace up your walking shoes and get started!

