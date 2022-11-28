Walk-ins Welcome

Not Available

Welcome to Tumbleweed, Colorado, where the bad-ass baker just got zapped by lightning. Now his memory's fried and he's got to somehow unscramble the pieces of his life. But things only get crazier when he stumbles upon a cookie-cutter copy of himself dressed up as some kind of Frankenstein out back under a pile of leaves. Determined to solve the mystery of his own apparent murder, he tangles with his buried past, forcing him to choose once and for all between pastries and immortality.