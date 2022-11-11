Not Available

Narrated by former rugby champion, Ian Roberts, Walk Like A Man traces the journey of two of the world's best gay rugby teams - reigning champions, San Francisco Fog and feisty upstarts, Sydney Convicts as they prepare to battle in the World Cup of gay rugby - the Bingham Cup. This ultimate prize is named for 9/11 hero, Mark Bingham, a passionate gay rugger and a passenger on Flight 93 who courageously stormed the cockpit and prevented the hijackers from turning their flight into a terrorist weapon. Character driven, emotionally charged and socially compelling; Walk Like A Man is a real life drama about real life issues punctuated with blood, sweat and queers!