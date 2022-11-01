1962

Walk on the Wild Side

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 1962

Studio

Columbia Pictures

At the Doll House, a 1930’s New Orleans bordello, Hallie is the main attraction both for clients and for Jo, the madame. Her comfortable if tedious life is disrupted by the arrival in town of Dove Linkhorn, her true love of three years before who is now searching for her. When Linkhorn learns the truth of her profession he triggers a chain of events involving a number of people, including the young Kitty with whom he travelled from Texas and who is now the Doll House newest recruit.

Cast

CapucineHallie Gerard
Jane FondaKitty Twist
Anne BaxterTeresina Vidaverri
Barbara StanwyckJo Courtney
Joanna MooreMiss Precious
Richard RustOliver

