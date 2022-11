Not Available

Aruku, Aruku, Aruku ~Shikoku Henro-michi~ (NHK Drama Special, Winter 2013) is about Hayama Misa (Tanaka Rena), a down-on-her-luck free-lance writer. Leaving her unhappy life in Tokyo, she takes part in the Shikoku Pilgrimage as a lone walking pilgrim. It has been said that if a pilgrim completes the pilgrimage by visiting all 88 sacred places, his/her wish will be fulfilled.