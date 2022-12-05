Not Available

Walking from Sals to Tims is such a sizeable challenge that anyone who undertakes it must have a very good reason. I was motivated mostly by a longing for decent coffee. I wanted to become healthy after eating an unhealthy but fabulous tasting meal. I succeeded in walking over 100 blocks to Tims, taking the back roads, all on foot, with no Segways or bicycles used. Hourly, I put stretches of pot-holes behind me. I saw many beautiful landscapes, met friendly people, socialist workers, and here and there the occasional milksop whiner. I got along well with all of them, and had good conversations. I must say that people in this city are generally pretty strange.