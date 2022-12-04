Walking In The Rain

Not Available

Jeong-ja isn’t especially pretty or talented. She’s an old maid in her thirties who works at the ticket booth of a theater on the outskirts of town. It’s a hot summer’s day, and because Jeong-ja cannot take time off from her job, she waits for her blind date at the theater ticket booth all day long. But the date does not show up. She follows a handsome stranger who comes out of the theater. At that moment, there’s a thunderstorm. The man disappears and Jeong-ja returns to the theater, drenched and there, she finds her blind date waiting for her.