The Nishiyuu walkers made the trek from Whapmagoostui in Quebec to Ottawa, a 1,600-kilometre journey whose roots date back millennia. At the heart of legendary director Alanis Obomsawin’s latest short documentary, her 51st film in 50 years of filmmaking, is the idea of walking as activism, as well as a symbol of decolonization and an embrace of the traditional.