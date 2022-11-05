Walking on the Moon

Not Available

Daniel Mitchell is a typical 13 year-old boy - mad about space,'The X Files' and Pamela Anderson. Bright, capable of looking after himself, streetwise, he's the last person you'd expect to become a victim of bullying. But after he comes to the aid of a victimized school-friend, Daniel becomes the target of systematic, ruthless and destructive abuse. It starts as a personal battle between Daniel and his teenage aggressors - but it soon becomes clear that it's aided and abetted by the very people Daniel might rely upon to help - the teachers.