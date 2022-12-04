Walking Spark

Not Available

Piotr is a former member of Warsaw mafia, who leaving the prison, desides to make a new start in life. But in his case turning over a new leaf is not easy. Person who reaches behind his violent façade is Magda, a visual artist. Touched by Piotr’s tragic story, Magda decides to create a stop-motion animation about his life. During that time Piotr takes up his first legal job as hospice assistant. Surrounded by the warmth and happiness of Magda’s countryside home, where he is a frequent guest and while working with helpless elderly people, he gains an opportunity for a new beginning and a deep transformation. But will he be able to seize it?