Walking the Dead

His latest offering from serial horror movie director, Melanie Ansley is sure to send a chill down your spine. Charles, a western reporter, is exiled to a small village in south china where he discovers the most extraordinary story... He finds a small town whose folk move in an eerily slow manner, carrying out the strangest of deeds. Weirdly enough, the town cemetery is entirely barren. With only his wits about him, he must survive this, quite literally, dead town... and break the story to the rest of the world. The answers he finds will take him on an epic journey.