Walking the West

A New Zealander and an Irishman quit their jobs, cash in their savings and walk 2,626 miles from Mexico to Canada along one of the longest and most challenging foot trails in the world, the Pacific Crest Trail. Their route takes them through some of the most spectacular scenery in North America, including California’s deserts, the high mountain passes of the Sierra Nevada, the Cascade Mountains and the lush forests of Oregon and Washington States. Walking at a challenging pace of 21 miles a day for 4.5 months, they must cross the Canadian border before the approaching winter storms. The ordeal forced one of them to quit just 60 miles before the finish. An amusingly poignant tale about two novice hikers search for adventure and enlightenment on the Pacific Crest Trail.