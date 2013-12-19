2013

Walking with Dinosaurs 3D is a film depicting life-like 3D dinosaur characters set in photo-real landscapes that transports audiences to the prehistoric world as it existed 70 million years ago. The film is based on the 1999 documentary television miniseries Walking with Dinosaurs, produced by the BBC. Walking with Dinosaurs 3D is being produced by Evergreen Studios, the company that produced Happy Feet, and it is was released on October 11, 2013.