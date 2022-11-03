Not Available

Wallaby Jim of the Islands

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Wallaby Jim and his men have just found a valuable source of pearls in the South Pacific. But Jim's associate Norman has put the whole operation in jeopardy because of his gambling problem. Jim's unscrupulous rival Richter decides to exploit the situation by jumping Jim's claim and trying to take over for himself.

    Cast

    		Douglas WaltonNorman Brooks
    		Wilhelm von BrinckenAdolph Richter, Pearl Hunter
    		Colin CampbellLimey, Kestrel Crew
    		Syd SaylorJake, Kestrel Crew
    		Warner RichmondKarl Haage, Richter Henchman
    		Edward GarganBuck Morgan

    Images