Wallaby Jim of the Islands

Wallaby Jim and his men have just found a valuable source of pearls in the South Pacific. But Jim's associate Norman has put the whole operation in jeopardy because of his gambling problem. Jim's unscrupulous rival Richter decides to exploit the situation by jumping Jim's claim and trying to take over for himself.
|Douglas Walton
|Norman Brooks
|Wilhelm von Brincken
|Adolph Richter, Pearl Hunter
|Colin Campbell
|Limey, Kestrel Crew
|Syd Saylor
|Jake, Kestrel Crew
|Warner Richmond
|Karl Haage, Richter Henchman
|Edward Gargan
|Buck Morgan
