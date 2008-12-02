Wallace & Gromit - A Matter of Loaf and Death

2008

Wallace and Gromit have a brand new business - a bakery. Although business is booming, Gromit is concerned by the news that 12 local bakers have 'disappeared' this year - but Wallace isn't worried. He's too distracted and in love with local beauty and bread enthusiast, Piella Bakewell, to be of much help. Gromit must be the sleuth and solve the escalating murder mystery.