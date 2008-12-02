2008

Wallace & Gromit - A Matter of Loaf and Death

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 2nd, 2008

Studio

Aardman Animations

Wallace and Gromit have a brand new business - a bakery. Although business is booming, Gromit is concerned by the news that 12 local bakers have 'disappeared' this year - but Wallace isn't worried. He's too distracted and in love with local beauty and bread enthusiast, Piella Bakewell, to be of much help. Gromit must be the sleuth and solve the escalating murder mystery.

Cast

Peter SallisWallace (voice)
Sally LindsayPiella (voice)
Melissa CollierFluffles (voice)
Sarah LabordeBake O Lite Singer (voice)
Geraldine McEwanMiss Thripp (voice)
Ben WhiteheadBob the Baker (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images