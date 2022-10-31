Not Available

Featuring the extraordinary clay animation of their Academy Award winning short films, Wallace & Gromit in Three Amazing Adventures takes the hilarious antics of Wallace, the lovably eccentric inventor, and Gromit, his savvy canine companion, to new heights of fun! Plus, available for the first time on DVD, Wallace & Gromit In Cracking Contraptions - 10 mini-shorts featuring more of Wallace's zany inventions and the hilarious dilemmas they always create. A Grand Day Out Join the ultimate human-canine team as they blast off in a home-made rocket to see if the moon is really made of cheese. The Wrong Trousers Mild-mannered Wallace and his faithful dog, Gromit, end up in a train-top chase as they try to stop a diamond heist by a diabolical penguin. A Close Shave The cheese lover and his sidekick investigate the wildest, woolliest sheep rustling yarn ever made of clay.