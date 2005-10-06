2005

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Release Date

October 6th, 2005

Studio

Aardman Animations

Cheese-loving eccentric Wallace and his cunning canine pal, Gromit, investigate a mystery in Nick Park's animated adventure, in which the lovable inventor and his intrepid pup run a business ridding the town of garden pests. Using only humane methods that turn their home into a halfway house for evicted vermin, the pair stumble upon a mystery involving a voracious vegetarian monster that threatens to ruin the annual veggie-growing contest.

Cast

Peter SallisWallace / Hutch
Helena Bonham CarterLady Campanula Tottington
Ralph FiennesVictor Quartermaine
Nicholas SmithReverend Clement Hedges
Liz SmithMrs. Mulch
John ThomsonMr. Windfall

