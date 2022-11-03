Not Available

Aksel is ten years old. He lives with his mother and elder sister on a housing estate in the suburbs. There's a week's holiday from school coming up and Aksel reluctantly must spend the day time at his local after-school club. A stray dog and a song contest organized by the club are the start of a friendship between Aksel and two girls, Annika and Fatima. But things go wrong and Fatima is grounded, leaving Aksel to take matters into his own hands in order to rescue the song contest, the dog, and the school holidays.