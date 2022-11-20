Wallander - Brandvägg

Not Available

Kurt Wallander is thrown into a world he does not master - the computing world. An empty taxi found, heavily bloodstained and battered. Two young girls are taken in for questioning and admits murder of the taxi driver, but does not tell where the body is. The day after a man is found lying dead at an ATM with the bank statement in his hand. Two seemingly different cases, or do they have anything to do with each other? Kurt Wallander is trying to find answers, but he does not recognize himself - he feels unwell, dizzy and is forced to go to hospital.