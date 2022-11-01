Not Available

Wallander - The Heritage

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

When Manfred Stjarne is stabbed to death outside the Brada cider factory his wife Claire has inherited - suspicion falls on Polish worker Jan Kowalski, with whose wife Manfred was having an affair, but Jan is found hanged - later evidence suggesting foul play. Benjamin Wilkes, an ex-psychologist who helped Manfred select redundancy candidates, is killed in the same way as Manfred, putting disgruntled ex-Brada employees in the frame, but a third slaying implicates a former patient of Wilkes, who has connections to the Stjarne family. A newly loved-up Isabelle and Pontius start to fool around whilst on surveillance, taking their eye off the ball and allowing this suspect to confront Claire.

Cast

Krister HenrikssonKurt Wallander
Lena EndreKatarina Ahsell
Sverrir GudnasonPontus
Nina ZanjaniIsabelle
Mats BergmanNyberg
Douglas JohanssonMartinsson

