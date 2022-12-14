Not Available

Wallander - The Secret

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

Eleven-year-old Johannes is found dead in a barn after he has been sexually abused. Lindman is charged with telling the father, whom he knows from a local shooting club, but is taken off the case for previous unprofessional contact and pursues his own investigations. The prime suspect, a man seen chatting to Johannes at a supermarket, is found dead but his neighbour, an ex-policeman, had already arrested a similar child killer years earlier. As the investigation continues, it is clear that child pornography is involved, reopening old memories for Lindman.

Cast

Krister HenrikssonKurt Wallander
Johanna SällströmLinda Wallander
Ola RapaceStefan Lindman
Marianne MörckEbba
Mats BergmanNyberg
Fredrik GunnarssonSvartman

