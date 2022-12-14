Wallander - The Secret

Not Available

Eleven-year-old Johannes is found dead in a barn after he has been sexually abused. Lindman is charged with telling the father, whom he knows from a local shooting club, but is taken off the case for previous unprofessional contact and pursues his own investigations. The prime suspect, a man seen chatting to Johannes at a supermarket, is found dead but his neighbour, an ex-policeman, had already arrested a similar child killer years earlier. As the investigation continues, it is clear that child pornography is involved, reopening old memories for Lindman.