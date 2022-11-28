Walled Citizen

Not Available

A Palestinian filmmaker attempts to explore the planet as a backpacker, defying the restrictions of movement imposed on him as a holder of one of the World’s weakest ranking passports. Over a period of 3 years, Sameer Qumsiyeh travels with his personal camera from Palestine, to Europe, to the Canary Islands, and Ecuador (featuring the Amazon) documenting his encounters with other freedom seekers, wanderers, refugees, immigrants, indigenous communities, and nomads, all of whom are facing physical and non-physical borders, barriers, and walls, that are erected between people in our modern time.