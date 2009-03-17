2009

Walled In

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 17th, 2009

Studio

experiences films

Having finally secured her first assignment from her family's demolition business, Sam Walczak (Mischa Barton) is sent to supervise the destruction of an apartment house, only to discover a group of tenants still living in the condemned building. One such tenant, Jimmy (Cameron Bright), tells Sam an urban legend about a serial murderer who used to live in the building and entomb his victims in the walls. What's worse, the dead are believed to still harass the residents to this day.

Cast

Mischa BartonSam Walczak
Cameron BrightJimmy
Deborah Kara UngerMary
Noam JenkinsPeter
Eugene ClarkBurnett

