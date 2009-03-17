Having finally secured her first assignment from her family's demolition business, Sam Walczak (Mischa Barton) is sent to supervise the destruction of an apartment house, only to discover a group of tenants still living in the condemned building. One such tenant, Jimmy (Cameron Bright), tells Sam an urban legend about a serial murderer who used to live in the building and entomb his victims in the walls. What's worse, the dead are believed to still harass the residents to this day.
|Mischa Barton
|Sam Walczak
|Cameron Bright
|Jimmy
|Deborah Kara Unger
|Mary
|Noam Jenkins
|Peter
|Eugene Clark
|Burnett
