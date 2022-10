Not Available

An idyllic valley in the Allgaeu (South-Germany). A railway line will be shot down. WALLER, an old track inspector whose life has been part of its history, will be forced out of work. Waller sets out on his final inspection. His journey becomes a journey through time: his memories lead us to people, to pleasure, to forgotten facts. Grass grows over the memory. When WALLER passes the last buffer, the tracks have disappeared beneath the high grass. Written by