In 1936, Edward VIII abdicated in order to marry the woman he loved, Wallis Simpson, a twice divorced American. These events caused a scandal around the world and Wallis has since been demonised as the woman who stole the King of England. Wallis and Edward is the first time that the events have been considered from Wallis's point of view. The drama follows the beginning of their affair whilst Edward was Prince of Wales and Wallis was still married to Ernest Simpson.