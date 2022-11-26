Wallowitch & Ross: This Moment

Not Available

Documentarian Richard Morris examines both the onstage and offstage lives of veteran cabaret entertainers John Wallowitch and Bertram Ross. Since 1984, Wallowitch and Ross have been a performing duo, entertaining nightclub audiences with such acid-tongued musical parodies as "If You Don't Love Me, I'll Kill Myself -- Or Maybe I'll Kill You" and "Don't Do To Me What Woody Did To Mia." Wallowitch and Ross have also been lovers for 30 years, who met while while both were active in the New York creative community; Ross spent close to three decades as a dancer with the Martha Graham company and Wallowitch is a Julliard-trained pianist and songwriter with over 1,000 compositions to his credit. Morris exmines Wallowitch and Ross both as artists and members of the gay community without patronizing or exploiting them in the process.