Wallpaper - An Erotic Love Story

Two young friends, Lass and Sveppi, run a nightclub in downtown Reykjavik. They hire a beautiful young singer, Sól, who has just moved from the countryside to the city in order to take singing lessons. The boys make a bet which one will get the girl into bed first. As times goes on, Lass realises that he is in love with Sól and wants to give up the bet. Sveppi, on the other hand, has no interest in giving up the bet. Dos jóvenes amigos, Lass y Sveppi, van a un club nocturno en los suburbios de Reykjavik. Contratan a una cantante joven y hermosa, Sol, que acaba de mudarse del campo a la ciudad a fin de tomar clases de canto. Los chicos hacen una apuesta de cual de los dos se llevará a la chica a la cama primero. Luego, Lass se da cuenta de que está enamorado de Sol y quiere renunciar a la apuesta. Sveppi, en cambio, no tiene ningún interés en renunciar a ello. (FILMAFFINITY)